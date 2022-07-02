Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Shares Up 0.8%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.32. 45,654 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 44,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Separately, Citigroup raised Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

