SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.43. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

