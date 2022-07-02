Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SIEGY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. 281,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,439. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIEGY. Barclays dropped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($150.00) to €129.00 ($137.23) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($159.57) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($202.13) to €178.00 ($189.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($175.53) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($178.72) to €153.00 ($162.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.11.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

