SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.00

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $10.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,258.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.46 or 0.05506607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00266232 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00611843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00076033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00529525 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

