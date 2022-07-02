Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Increases By 118.1%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WEGZY opened at $5.05 on Friday. WEG has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.
WEG Company Profile (Get Rating)
