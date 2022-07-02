Short Interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Rises By 56.4%

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,710,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 27,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,417,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,440,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

