Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Rises By 63.1%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 229,206 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $11,778,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 625,338 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 329,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 225,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 188,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 423,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,254. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $462.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

