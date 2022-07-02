Short Interest in Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Increases By 100.0%

Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TKFTF opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. Tarkett has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end users worldwide. The company's products include heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, laminate, wood, carpet rolls and tiles, linoleum, and artificial grass and tracks. It offers its products for use in the home, education, workplace, health and aged care, stores and shops, hospitality, travel, leisure, marine, aviation, transport, industry and life science, and sports and wellness market segments.

