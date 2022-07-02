Short Interest in Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Increases By 100.0%

Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of TKFTF opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. Tarkett has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.
Tarkett Company Profile
