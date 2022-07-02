Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Decreases By 60.0%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SCMWY stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. Research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
