Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Decreases By 60.0%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCMWY stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. Research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swisscom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.