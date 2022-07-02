Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Expands By 48.5%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the May 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWMAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of SWMAY opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.46. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $523.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

