Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Grows By 47.1%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RXR Acquisition by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXRA stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. RXR Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

