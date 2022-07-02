Short Interest in Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Drops By 55.7%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock remained flat at $$3.28 on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

