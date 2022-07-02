Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Grows By 103.2%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 127,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.