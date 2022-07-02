Short Interest in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Increases By 59.3%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,000 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 416,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

NYSE PAM traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,970. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.75. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

