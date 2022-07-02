Short Interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Declines By 40.8%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 29,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 1,118,132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 91,588 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

