Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Increases By 109.6%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $14.20 on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

