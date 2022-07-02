Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Drops By 37.6%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NEPH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,264. The company has a market cap of $15.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. Nephros has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Nephros had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

NEPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Nephros by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros in the first quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 89.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.