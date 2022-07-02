Short Interest in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Grows By 47.3%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 807,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 144,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 217.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 119,563 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 447.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Shares of MNTK traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 366,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,551. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.53 and a beta of -0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

About Montauk Renewables (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.