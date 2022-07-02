Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Rises By 58.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,327. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $74.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94.
About Mitsui Fudosan
