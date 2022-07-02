Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Rises By 58.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,327. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $74.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

