Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Drops By 65.3%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MITI stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.90. Mitesco has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Mitesco had a negative net margin of 5,118.27% and a negative return on equity of 4,559.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitesco will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

