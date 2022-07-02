Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Declines By 66.7%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MGAWY stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Megaworld has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.63.
About Megaworld (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Megaworld (MGAWY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.