Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Declines By 66.7%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MGAWY stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Megaworld has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.63.

Get Megaworld alerts:

About Megaworld (Get Rating)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, educational/training components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.