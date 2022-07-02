Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Rises By 46.1%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MCVEF remained flat at $$17.15 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. Medicover AB has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

