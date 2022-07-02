Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Rises By 46.1%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
MCVEF remained flat at $$17.15 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. Medicover AB has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $17.15.
Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
