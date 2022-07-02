Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Rises By 107.1%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MARUY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $89.70. 8,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.90. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.71 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marubeni will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, subcontracting and agriculture services, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizer raw materials, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

