Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Rises By 103.6%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the May 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,044. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

