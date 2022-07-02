Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases By 66.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HYXF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.74. 70,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.