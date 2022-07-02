Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Decreases By 59.9%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ICMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 2,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,837. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.06.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $15,003,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,253,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,053.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

