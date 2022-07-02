Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Drops By 59.9%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,871,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,119.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of DWAS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,672. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.