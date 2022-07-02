Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Increases By 122.4%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the May 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.12. 211,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.29) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.40) to €2.70 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.94) to €3.20 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.45) to €2.00 ($2.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

