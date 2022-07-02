Short Interest in IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Declines By 50.0%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGHY remained flat at $$8.44 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. IG Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.81.

Get IG Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,075 ($13.19) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.