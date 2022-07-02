Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Drops By 41.1%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HYMTF traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757. Hyundai Motor has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
