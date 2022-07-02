Short Interest in Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Declines By 58.2%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the May 31st total of 979,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of HRCXF stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Hurricane Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

