Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Declines By 51.0%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HBANP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,504. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.