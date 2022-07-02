Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Declines By 62.4%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HENOY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34.
