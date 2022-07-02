Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Declines By 62.4%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HENOY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

