Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Decreases By 39.6%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the May 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,337,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

