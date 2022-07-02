Short Interest in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Declines By 47.6%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,581,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 951,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 551,073 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 691,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,950 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 583,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 564,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 on Friday. 31 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Group Nine Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

