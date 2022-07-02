Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Drops By 48.1%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FULTP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.82. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $27.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

