Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Decreases By 48.3%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FID traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 12,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,024. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

