Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Drops By 48.9%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the May 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of FCNCP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,209. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.