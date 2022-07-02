Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Drops By 48.9%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the May 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FCNCP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,209. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $29.30.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCP)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.