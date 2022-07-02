Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declines By 36.0%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE EVG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.87. 43,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,496. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

