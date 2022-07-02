Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Drops By 51.1%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,800 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 1,485,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,258.0 days.

Clariant stock remained flat at $$18.03 during midday trading on Friday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

