Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Rises By 100.0%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 10,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.3115 per share. This is a positive change from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.39%. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.37%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

