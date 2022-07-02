Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Grows By 81.1%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BSL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,716. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 171.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 175,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 110,735 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

