Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Grows By 81.1%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE BSL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,716. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
