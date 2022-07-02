Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declines By 69.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MUE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.03. 50,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

