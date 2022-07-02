Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declines By 69.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MUE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.03. 50,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
