Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Declines By 56.2%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,497,900 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 12,565,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Banco Comercial Português to €0.18 ($0.19) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

