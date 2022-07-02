Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Drops By 60.7%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBDO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 13,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,888. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 19.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.