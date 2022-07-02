Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Rises By 97.0%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,200 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,902.0 days.

BNMDF remained flat at $$6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

