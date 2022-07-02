Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Decreases By 36.4%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 302.0 days.

Shares of ASTVF opened at $12.10 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

