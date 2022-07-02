Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Decreases By 36.4%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 302.0 days.
Shares of ASTVF opened at $12.10 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
