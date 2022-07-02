Short Interest in Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Drops By 50.8%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,000 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 1,185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,830.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.00.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

