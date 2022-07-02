Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMP. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.93) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.74) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 340 ($4.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 306.33 ($3.76).

LON LMP opened at GBX 227.80 ($2.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.36. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($813,680.28). Also, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($144,767.51).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

