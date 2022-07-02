ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $198.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 257.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.62.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total transaction of $740,377.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,133,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,720,744. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.